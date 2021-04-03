Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olivia Mehaffey finished in a tie for ninth at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship after posting a final round of 75 on Saturday.

Mehaffey went into the final round, held at the Augusta National course, in third place on level par.

The Banbridge golfer was joint leader on one under by the time she reached the turn on Saturday.

She remained in contention despite a double bogey at the 12th but a bogey at the last ended any hope of victory.

A promising outward nine of her third round saw Mehaffey pick up birdies at the second, seventh and eighth holes but drop shots at the third and ninth at Champions Retreat.

A bogey at the 10th was followed by those further aberrations to the Northern Irishwoman's card on the 12th and 18th as she recorded a three-over-par score and end three over for the championship.

Mehaffey finished two shots behind American Emilia Migliaccio and Japan's Tsubasa Kajitnai, with the latter triumphing in a sudden-death play-off for the title.

The 23-year-old, ranked 18th in the world amateur rankings, had opened with a 75 on Wednesday but followed that up with an impressive 69, the best score of round two, on Thursday.

She played a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, before taking part in the final round of the 54-hole event over the world-famous course.

The tournament was the final one of her amateur career before she joins the professional ranks.