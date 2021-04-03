Olivia Mehaffey: Banbridge golfer finishes ninth after final round 75 at Augusta

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olivia Mehaffey
Mehaffey needs to be inside the top 30 if she is to reach Augusta National on the final day

Olivia Mehaffey finished in a tie for ninth at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship after posting a final round of 75 on Saturday.

Mehaffey went into the final round, held at the Augusta National course, in third place on level par.

The Banbridge golfer was joint leader on one under by the time she reached the turn on Saturday.

She remained in contention despite a double bogey at the 12th but a bogey at the last ended any hope of victory.

A promising outward nine of her third round saw Mehaffey pick up birdies at the second, seventh and eighth holes but drop shots at the third and ninth at Champions Retreat.

A bogey at the 10th was followed by those further aberrations to the Northern Irishwoman's card on the 12th and 18th as she recorded a three-over-par score and end three over for the championship.

Mehaffey finished two shots behind American Emilia Migliaccio and Japan's Tsubasa Kajitnai, with the latter triumphing in a sudden-death play-off for the title.

The 23-year-old, ranked 18th in the world amateur rankings, had opened with a 75 on Wednesday but followed that up with an impressive 69, the best score of round two, on Thursday.

She played a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, before taking part in the final round of the 54-hole event over the world-famous course.

The tournament was the final one of her amateur career before she joins the professional ranks.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Herring Frampton

    Carl Frampton says "the stars are coming together" as he aims to make Irish boxing history against Jamel Herring on Saturday.

  • Former Armagh and Crossmaglen star Oisin McConville is one of BBC Sport NI's regular championship pundits

    BBC pundit Oisin McConville says he would have been surprised if Dublin had not been training after Dessie Farrell was suspended for 12 weeks for a breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

  • Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

    Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he was "ignored" by NIFL after requesting the rescheduling of Friday's Irish Premiership game with Ballymena United.

  • Nick Timoney is a former Ireland Under-20 international

    Nick Timoney feels he has never been in a better position to help Ulster end their long chase for silverware ahead of Sunday's Challenge Cup round-of-16 tie at Harlequins.