Leona Maguire shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round of the ANA inspiration to finish on four-under for the tournament.

The score moved her into a tie for 27th with play still ongoing at the first major of the season in California.

The Cavan native carded three birdies and one bogey on Sunday.

She had briefly held a share of the lead during the second round having carded 67 on the opening day to sit second in the clubhouse.

However a difficult back nine on Friday followed by a two-over 74 on Saturday saw Maguire drop out of contention.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit is on course to win her first major title as she holds a five-shot lead at the top after three holes of her final round.