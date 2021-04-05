Masters 2021 - BBC coverage details
Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the 85th Masters from 8-11 April at Augusta National Golf Club as world number one Dustin Johnson bids to retain the title he won in November.
The 2020 Masters was held in late autumn after being postponed from its usual April slot because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were no patrons at Augusta in November but there will be a limited number this week, meaning the Masters will be the first major contested with spectators present since the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
You can watch highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.
There will also be live text commentary, in-play clips, reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app every day of the tournament.
BBC TV, radio & online coverage times
Wednesday, 7 April
14:00-15:00 - The Masters - 2020 Review - BBC Two
Thursday, 8 April
Round one live
21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
22:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
12:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Friday, 9 April
Round one highlights
00:30-02:00 - BBC Two
15:15-16:45 - BBC Two
Round two live
20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
12:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Saturday, 10 April
Round two highlights
00:50-02:20 - BBC Two
10:30-12:00 - BBC Two
Round three live
20:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
19:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Sunday, 11 April
Round three highlights
00:05-01:35 - BBC Two
11:30-13:00 - BBC Two
Round four live
21:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
19:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Monday, 12 April
Round four highlights
00:00-02:00 - BBC Two
14:30-16:30 - BBC Two
You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
