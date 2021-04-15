Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow carded five birdies and three bogeys in her second-round 70

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both remain in the top 20 at the halfway stage of the Lotte Championship LPGA event in Hawaii.

Cavan woman Maguire has yet to drop a shot this week as her five-under-par 67 on Thursday put her on nine under and seven behind leader Yuka Saso.

Maguire, 26, is sharing 10th spot with Jordanstown woman Meadow tied for 20th after a 70 left her on seven under.

Meadow, 29, carded five birdies and three bogeys on Thursday.

Filipino Saso shot a second successive 64 to move to 16 under which puts her two ahead of former world number one New Zealander Lydia Ko.

US player Nelly Korda, Spain's Luna Sobron and South Korean pair So-Yeon Ryu and Hyo-Joo Kim are sharing third place five off the pace.

Meadow showed encouraging form at the ANA Inspiration major championship two weeks ago when a closing 67 left her in a share of 19th place.

The Northern Irishwoman is 56th in the LPGA's season standings with Cavan woman Maguire in 22nd spot largely by dint of her share of sixth place at the Drive On Championship in early March.