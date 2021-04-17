Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire on the 10th green during the third round in Hawaii

Leona Maguire sits five shots off the pace going into the final round of the Lotte Championship while Stephanie Meadow slipped down the leaderboard.

Cavan woman Maguire holed her second shot at the par-four 15th as she fired an impressive seven-under-par 65.

Maguire moved up to fourth in Hawaii with Lydia Ko leading and Nelly Korda one back on 20 under.

Jordanstown player Meadow is tied 63rd after carding three bogeys and three birdies in a third-round 73.

Maguire dropped her first shot of the week on Friday but it was the only blemish in a wonderful round which included five birdies on the front nine.

The bogey came on the 11th but the 26-year responded with a birdie at 14 before her unlikely eagle at the next hole.

Overnight leader Yuka Saso is one shot clear of Maguire, who is in contention for her first LPGA victory.

Maguire lies 22nd in the LPGA's season standings, largely by dint of her share of sixth place at the Drive On Championship in early March, while Meadow is 56th.