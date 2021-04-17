Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Ko performed a traditional Hawaiian hula dance after her win

Lotte Championship final leaderboard -28 Ko (NZ); -21 Kim (Kor), Park (Kor), Maguire (Ire), Korda (US); Selected others: -17 Hall (Eng); -8 Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

Former world number one Lydia Ko won her first LPGA Tour title for three years with a seven-shot victory at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The New Zealander, 23, carded a seven-under-par 65 to finish on 28 under.

It was the two-time major winner's 16th LPGA title and her first since the 2018 Mediheal Championship - 1,084 days ago.

South Koreans Inbee Park and Kim Sei-young, Ireland's Leona Maguire and American Nelly Korda were tied for second place on 21 under.

England's Georgia Hall finished on 17 under in 12th place, while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was eight under at Kapolei Golf Club.

Ko said she had doubted herself but had been inspired by recent victories for Jordan Spieth, who won his first title for four years and Hideki Matsuyama in the Masters.

"Hand on my heart, there were times when I wondered, 'Hey, I don't know if I'm ever going to be back in the winner's circle,'" said Ko, who finished second at the recent ANA Inspiration.

"To be back in this kind of position is obviously super cool. You know, with Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama winning the last couple of weeks - and I know it's been a while since they won, as well - that kind of gave me a little bit of hope that maybe I could follow that trend."