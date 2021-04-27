Tyrrell Hatton tests positive for Covid-19 and withdraws from Valspar Championship

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyrrell Hatton
Hatton is replaced in the field by first alternate Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Britain's leading golfer Tyrrell Hatton has tested positive for coronavirus and withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship in Florida.

Hatton is the fourth player to pull out after a positive test, following Austrian Sepp Straka and Americans Will Gordon and Brice Garnett.

The world number eight, 29, partnered fellow Englishman Danny Willett in the pairs event in New Orleans last week.

It has not been confirmed whether Willett will have to sit out the event.

"Hatton will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said.

CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - is the USA's national public health agency.

The opening round begins on Thursday at the Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor.

