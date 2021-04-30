Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin announced his move into the professional ranks on Sunday

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin is set to miss the cut on his European Tour debut at the Tenerife Open after firing a second successive round of 70.

The 18-year-old lies two shots off the projected cut mark on two under par, with several players out on the course.

McKibbin posted four birdies and three birdies in his second round to lie 14 shots behind clubhouse leader, Nicolai von Dellingshausen of Germany.

Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell is eight under after carding a 68 on day two.

McKibbin's performance in Spain represents a solid start to his professional career, the Holywood golfer having only confirmed his intention to enter the professional ranks on Sunday.

His opening round of 70 at Costa Adeje had left him tied for 86th place but midway through the second day he lay in equal 91st position.

Ardglass professional Cormac Sharvin is struggling on two over after seven holes following a first-round 73 on Thursday.

McKibbin played in a number of European Tour and Challenge Tour events as an amateur, including the Northern Ireland Open and the World Invitational events at Galgorm Castle in his native Northern Ireland.

His triumphs in junior golf events all over the world inevitably led to comparisons with compatriot Rory McIlroy and the duo have formed a close bond, with the four-time major winner helping to mentor McKibbin, who also hails from the same Holywood Club just outside Belfast.

McKibbin's amateur career also included representing Great Britain & Ireland on two occasions in the Jacques Leglise Trophy against Europe, which is played at under-18 level.