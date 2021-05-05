Rory McIlroy says new 'super league' is a 'money grab' as PGA Tour threatens to ban rebels who sign up

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy said he would not player in the Premier Golf League when it was first mooted in early 2020

Rory McIlroy has described a billion dollar golf super league as a "money grab" and has backed the PGA Tour's threat to ban rebels who sign up to the proposed circuit.

Eleven leading players, including world number one Dustin Johnson and Britain's Olympic champion Justin Rose, have reportedly been offered contracts worth $30-$50m (£21.5-£36m) up front if they sign for the Saudi Arabia backed project.

At a player meeting held on Tuesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan warned would be defectors of instant suspension and lifetime bans. It could also put their participation in this year's Ryder Cup in jeopardy.

McIlroy, who chairs the Players Advisory Committee on the PGA Tour, fully supports the stance taken by the American circuit's boss. "You have to protect what you have," he said.

"It's a competitive threat. And Jay took us through it last night. It's in the by-laws that were written by the members."

The four-time major champion stressed that he favours the current set up for the men's game. "I don't think there's a better structure in place in golf, and I don't think there will be," McIlroy said.

"Go back to what happened last week in Europe with the European Super League in football," he added at a news conference before this week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

"People can see it for what it is, which is a money grab, which is fine if what you're playing golf for is to make as much money as possible. Totally fine, then go and do that if that's what makes you happy.

"I'm playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world."

McIlroy confirmed that he was first approached by organisers of the proposed grand prix style circuit in 2014. It was first mooted as 'Premier League Golf' but is now thought to be 'Super League Golf'.

US venture capitalists the Raine Group are thought to have backed out of the project but a Saudi team of negotiators have been courting many of golf's biggest names.

"Maybe the source of the money's changed or the people that are in charge have changed, but nothing has happened," McIlroy insisted. "No sponsorship deals, no media deals, no players have signed up, no manufacturers have signed up."

To fight off the threat of the insurgents, the PGA Tour bought into a strategic alliance with the European Tour which involved a $90m investment into the continental circuit's television arm.

In a statement on Wednesday, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "We are aligned with the PGA Tour in opposing, in the strongest possible terms, any proposal for an alternative golf league.

"Since the launch of our strategic alliance last November, our two organisations have been working together to make global golf less fractured and not create further division, with the interests of all players and fans at the forefront of our thinking."

American Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Tour's biggest event, the Players Championship, in March, says he is not aware of any approach from the super league.

"I don't know where it's going to go because everybody feels differently and everybody's in different places in their career," said the 28 year old.

"For me, I personally am about being number one in the world and winning as many majors as I can and winning as many tournaments as I can and doing historical things on the PGA Tour.

"If I was to go do that, then all those things go down the drain and I can't do that."

Despite the opposition voiced by the likes of McIlroy and Thomas there remain unanswered questions regarding the viability of the proposed rebel circuit.

They are considering a league featuring 40-48 players competing in an 18-event schedule with a season-ending team championship. It is aiming to start in September next year.

"The money is there," an agent reportedly told Golfweek. "I heard $1bn. This is real."

The Daily Telegraph reported that Phil Mickelson stands to gain $100m as a potential ring leader while others thought to have been approached include US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and major winners such as Books Koepka, Adam Scott and Henrik Stenson.

It is not known how the majors such as The Open, US Open, US PGA and Masters will react to a project that would revolutionise the set up of men's professional golf if it succeeds.

There are also implications for the sport's world rankings which help determine eligibility for elite events worldwide.

McIlroy remains sceptical the proposed project can ever get off the ground. "It's a complicated issue, but I just don't see at this point how it can get going," the Northern Irishman said.

"And the possibility is that people, if they do go in that direction, can't play in the biggest tournaments in the game? The game of golf, whether it's a right thing or a wrong thing, is so about history.

"We still talk about Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan and all those guys because that's what this game is. It's steeped in history and the legacies that those guys have.

"If you move further away from that, you're basically losing the essence of what competitive golf is."

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Antlion, today at 17:51

    This golf ESL has a fair chance of taking off irrespective of the threats, there will be a lot of mercenaries out there who know they never get hold of big pieces of gold or silverware and money is the biggest motivator. I doubt these golfers would care if they were barred from other tournaments if it means they make a lot of money from what is on offer and retire earlier and richer than usual.

  • Comment posted by Beaulieu, today at 17:50

    Interesting to compare Mcilroy's strong 'man of the people' comments here with David Walsh's article in last week's Sunday Times. Worth a read and if you believe what Walsh wrote, that would be a Mcilroy money grab

  • Comment posted by zigandzag, today at 17:48

    Golf prize money is obscene. Btw RMc you are punching big time. lol

    • Reply posted by Quidditch Captain, today at 17:52

      Quidditch Captain replied:
      Prize money is what is says on the tin.You don't have to compete for it but if I was a professional (doing something for money) I would give it a go,what about you?

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 17:47

    Golf already gas WORLD tour - it is called pgatour
    Fields in 2021 are exceptionally strong

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 17:47

    Golf's equivalent of the ESL.

  • Comment posted by Antlion, today at 17:46

    Rory is most hypocritical, he is one of the richest golfers out there, he has a strong social media platform that even the BBC here are advertising for him, and yet he stands opposed to making more money in a golf version of the ESL which is insane for someline like himself and doubtless gain more followers and likes.

    As far as i am concerned, his comments stand without any merit what so ever.

  • Comment posted by BillM, today at 17:45

    Every criticism of this Super League can also be legitimately levelled at the PGA Tour, which serves up the same tournament on almost identical nondescript resort courses every other week and seeks to create/maintain it's own monopoly on the world best players.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 17:45

    it would be boring watching the same players every week ... everyone loves an upset ... its great watching a really low ranked player doing really well and on occasion winning a eally big tournament - thumbs down to the plan from here

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 17:45

    "I'm playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world."

    Hilarious. McIlroy earns $50 million a year from just sponsorship & appearance money. With more money than he'll ever need, of course he can claim he's not in it for the money!!

    They are ALL in it for the money!!!

  • Comment posted by smcob, today at 17:44

    Most of the players mentioned,mickleson,rose,Stenson,Scott,woods are well past their best
    More of an alternative to the champions tour as retirement income for once great golfers

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:41

    Money talks. What's wrong with making more money? It's nothing to begrudge.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 17:41

    Why do individuals and companies who already have eye watering amounts of money want more? Oops of course, Greed.

  • Comment posted by gary s, today at 17:40

    I'd be straight in there no physical work, a four hour stroll in the sunshine wearing your best clothes.

  • Comment posted by nickjchelm, today at 17:39

    I am generally against it but let's not kid ourselves that golf isn't 90% a money grab. Players literally pick and choose events based on the purse size or appearance fee.

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 17:38

    This has been concepted across most sports, most recently football, and has fallen at the way side in its early days of being nothing more than said concept.

    Pro golfers, those that they would be aiming to attract, will never ever sign up to this. Reason being there would be no majors for them. They might get Phil and a few of the outliers who are either on their way out or see the $, that’s it

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 17:36

    If you want to be remembered as a golfing great then you won,t go,if you just want more money than you could ever need and never be mentioned as a golf great then you,ll go. Simple as that.

  • Comment posted by The Flying Dutchman, today at 17:36

    Any player who joins this super league should decide what is more important, Dollars or the Sport.

    As far as I am concerned players in this should be prevented from playing in any of "The Majors", "The WGCs", "The Ryder Cup", "The Presidents Cup", as well as being unavailable for selection in "The Olympics" etc.

    If they then still wish to play in it good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 17:34

    I can think of two reasons to become a professional sportsman. The frst is to make as much money as you can. The second is to test yourself on a regular basis against the very best.

    I guess we're about to see which golfers fall into which box.

    I wonder whether the PGA will enforce a one way street- in effect that if you jump to the Saudi side there will never be a way back for you.

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 17:34

    More money for those at the top , what could go wrong

  • Comment posted by Linfrankm, today at 17:33

    Call it what you want. It is simply an attempt to start another Golf League. It seems that some on the PGA are trying to make it out to be something horrible, when in all honesty it is another group trying to start something New. It is called Competition. To make it out to be something sinister sounds Desperate to me.

