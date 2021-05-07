Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin is playing in just his second event since turning professional

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is set to miss the cut at Canary Islands Championships after carding a four-over 75 in his second round.

The 18-year-old is currently two-over for the tournament, some distance from the projected cut of two-under.

Compatriots Jonathan Caldwell (one-under) and Cormac Sharvin (three-under) are also likely to miss the weekend.

Ireland's Niall Kearney shot a brilliant 64 to move three shots behind leader Adri Arnaus.

McKibbin is competing in just his second European Tour event having turned professional in April.

After a solid opening round was blighted by a double bogey at the ninth, McKibbin struggled on Friday with five bogeys and just one birdie seeing his hopes of making a first cut dashed.

Spanish leader Arnaus shot a second consecutive 64 to open up a one-shot lead over South Africa's Garrick Higgo.