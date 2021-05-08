Bryson DeChambeau shot a three-under-par 68 on Saturday

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau faced a rush to get to the tee for Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship - having flown home thinking he had missed the halfway cut.

After shooting a three-over-par 74 on Friday to sit at two over for the tournament, DeChambeau was so sure he would not make the cut he flew more than 1,000 miles to Dallas from Charlotte, North Carolina.

But the cut turned out to be two over and it meant a hasty u-turn for the world number five, who received a text from his agent mid-flight.

"By the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd or whatever," said DeChambeau, 27. "I looked at [manager] Connor [and said] 'Well, whoops, that was a mistake.'

He added: "We did a lot of scrambling to get back.

"One of the scenarios was turning right back around, but the crew couldn't do it. So we had to get a new crew, and we were like, 'well, let's just go in the morning'.

"So I left at 02:45 on a flight, and I got here at 06:20, drove 30 minutes to the golf course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out to the putting green. I did get a workout last night, though."

The early start did not seem to affect his performance as he shot a three-under 68 to move to one under at the Quail Hollow Golf Club.

"This morning was not easy," he added "But for whatever reason, I just feel like the more weird things happen to me, the greater my resolve sometimes can be, and today was a case of that."