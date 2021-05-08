Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy on the ninth green in the third round after carding a par four

Wells Fargo Championship third-round leaderboard -9 K Mitchell (US); -7 R McIlroy (NI), G Woodland (US); -6 L List (US) -5 S Stallings (US), K Kodaira (Jpn); -4 J Dufner (US), V Hovland (Nor), K Stanley (US), P Reed (US), A Ancer (Mex), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -3 B Watson (US); -2 X Schauffele (US), R Knox (Sco); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng), B DeChambeau (US); Level J Thomas (US); +2 P Mickelson (US); +5 S Power (Ire); +6 S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy goes into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship in joint second after firing a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman, who is aiming for a third win in the event, is seven under after a round including five birdies and a double bogey.

Gary Woodland is also seven under at Quail Hollow with the pair two behind American leader Keith Mitchell.

England's Matt Wallace is four under with Shane Lowry back on six over.

Open champion Lowry struggled to a 75 while Wallace, who shared the overnight lead, posted a 73 in North Carolina.

McIlroy picked up four shots on the front nine to move to the top of the leaderboard but a double bogey at the 12th saw him drop back.

The 32-year-old, who has dropped to 15th in the world rankings, birdied the 15th to put himself in a strong position for Sunday.

The four-time major winner is playing in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters and is chasing a first victory since November 2019.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke slipped to joint sixth at the Regions Tradition Champions Tour major event in Alabama after starting the third round in a share of the lead.

The former Open winner, who has picked up two Champions Tour victories, carded four birdies and three bogeys for a one-under-par 71 on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman is eight under and six shots behind leader Steve Stricker, with the US Ryder Cup captain one clear of Alex Cejka.