Joy for Rory McIlroy on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Sunday

Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard -10 R McIlroy (NI), -9 A Ancer (Mex) ; -8 V Hovland (Nor), K Mitchell (US); -7 G Woodland (US); -5 L List (US), P Reed (US), M Wallace (Eng); -4 B DeChambeau (US), A Wise (US) Selected others: -3 B Watson (US); -2 T Fleetwood (Eng), X Schauffele (US); -1 R Knox (Sco); Level J Thomas (US); +4 S Power (Ire); +6 S Lowry (Ire); +7 P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy brought his winless drought to an end by clinching the Wells Fargo Championship title at Quail Hollow for a third time.

The world number 15 from Northern Ireland, whose last success came in November 2019, fired a closing 68 to win by one shot on 10 under.

There was scare for McIlroy at the final hole when he took a one-shot penalty but made a winning bogey.

"It's just awesome - it feels like a long time since the last win," he said.

Abraham Ancer finished second with Victor Hovland and overnight leader Keith Mitchell in a tie for third on eight under.

The victory is perfect preparation for McIlroy's bid to win a third USPGA Championship later this month, with the Northern Irishman aiming to secure a second success at Kiawah Island.

Good start in Charlotte

The 32-year-old started the day two shots behind Mitchell but moved top with a birdie, his second of the round, at the seventh and then shared the lead - first with Woodland and then Mitchell and Ancer.

Birdies at 14 and 15 saw the four-time major winner go two clear but he pulled his final drive and luckily the ball settled in a hazard two feet from a stream - McIlroy opted to take a penalty drop and it proved a wise decision as he two-putted for victory.

Rory McIlroy plays into the green at the seventh hole in the final round

An improved putting performance was key to earning a 19th PGA Tour win with McIlroy not missing from six feet in all four rounds.

It's timely boost for McIlroy, who has slipped to his lowest world ranking since 2009 and started the tournament 51st in the FedEx Cup standings.

McIlroy believes the return of spectators after the Covid-19 ban helped to drive him to victory in North Carolina.

"The world is a completely different place from what it used to be with everyone going through the pandemic," he told CBS.

"Life has changed a lot for me now being a dad and winning on Mother's Day, thinking of Erica and my mum back home.

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica and their daughter Poppy join in the celebrations

"This is one of my favourite places in the world - to break the drought by winning here again is awesome.

"It's awesome to play in front of these people again. When we came back from the pandemic I thought I would enjoy the peace and quiet a little bit.

"I soon realised that to bring the best out of myself I need this and I feel all the energy so much. Maybe here more than anywhere else because it's the first place I've won three times. The crowd really carried me through today."