Stephanie Meadow finished third on her US Open debut in 2014

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow will play in June's US Women's Open after earning a spot in a 36-hole qualifier in Arizona.

Meadow, 29, shot 68 and 66 to finish 10 under par and claim one of six places for the major in San Francisco.

She finished tied for second with Mina Harigae and two strokes behind Sarah Schmelzel at Superstition Mountain.

The US Open will take place from 3-6 June at the Olympic Club.

Meadow finished third on her professional debut in the 2014 US Open, which remains her best result in a LPGA major.