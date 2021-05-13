Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre (right) was in relaxed mood at The Belfry

British Masters second round leaderboard -7 R Bland (Eng), C Hill (Sco), R MacIntyre (Sco); -6 J Harding (SA), J Guerrier (Fra), E Pepperell (Eng); -5 M Pavon (Fra) Selected others:-4 D Coupland (Eng), R Mansell (Eng), L Slattery (Eng), J Smith Eng), A Sullivan (Eng); -3 L Canter (Eng), P Dunne (Ire), J Morrison (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco), M Schwab (Aut), D Willett (Eng); C Wood (Eng)

Robert MacIntyre justified his position as pre-tournament favourite by claiming a share of the halfway lead in the British Masters at The Belfry.

The 24-year-old Scot shot a second-round 66 to finish on seven under par along with compatriot Calum Hill (70) and English veteran Richard Bland (69).

MacIntyre birdied the first four holes on his way to his six-under-par round.

"That could have been a crazy score - I still missed quite a few chances, but that's golf," he said.

"If I can shoot 66-66 at the weekend playing like that, you would take that."

MacIntyre insisted he is not feeling the pressure of being the highest-ranked player in the field at the first European Tour event to be held in Britain this year.

"After this, I will hit a few balls, might grab room service and then I bring my PlayStation everywhere I go, so I will be on that for a couple of hours with my pals," he said.

"I feel sorry for the people that are next to me [in the hotel] because it's half eleven at night, no matter the tee time, and I'm roaring with my pals on the headset."

The pace-setting trio are one shot ahead of the 2018 winner, England's Eddie Pepperell, Frenchman Julien Guerrier and South African Justin Harding.

At 48, Bland is twice MacIntyre's age and admits it would be a dream come true if he could win his first European Tour event at the 478th attempt at such a famous venue.

"It would mean everything, especially at my age," said Bland, who has yet to record a single bogey on the Brabazon course.

"Of course we're all here to win and, if I could do that at such an iconic event as the British Masters, that would be all your Christmases coming at once I think."

Tournament host Danny Willett was four shots off the pace after a 72, the former Masters champion dropping three shots in his last four holes.

First-round leader Matthias Schwab had a second round of 75 to leave the Austrian four strokes behind the leaders.