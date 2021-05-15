Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bland's win meant he became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history

British Masters final leaderboard -13 R Bland (Eng), G Migliozzi (Ita); -12 D Coupland (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), A Meronk (Pol); -11 D Burmester (SA), A Sullivan (Eng); -10 C Hill (Sco), R MacIntyre (Sco), E Molinari (Ita) Selected others: -9 E Pepperell (Eng), D Willett (Eng), M Schwab (Aus), C Wood (Eng); -8 A Johnston (Eng), J Smith (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Richard Bland won his first tournament on the European Tour at the 478th attempt with victory in the British Masters at The Belfry.

The 48-year-old took the first hole of a sudden-death play-off against Guido Migliozzi to earn the win.

Bland and Italian Migliozzi had finished on 13 under after respective final rounds of 66 and 68.

"My game had been trending in the right way and I'd worked really hard this year," said an emotional Bland.

"I just drove the ball so well this week. I've gone back to my old driver."

Bland, who turned professional in 1996, holed a 28-foot putt on the 18th to finish off a six-under bogey-free fourth round of 66.

It meant he headed into the clubhouse with a one-shot lead but Migliozzi, who missed a birdie putt on the 17th to move 14 under, forced a play-off.

The 18th was the first play-off hole and Bland rolled in a three-foot putt for victory, becoming the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history.

England's Eddie Pepperell took a one-shot lead into the final round but a 73 left him on nine under.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was the top-ranked player in the field and held a share of the lead after birdies on the second and third.

However, the world number 45 carded a final-round 71 to finish on 10 under, along with compatriot Calum Hill (71).