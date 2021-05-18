Matthew 'looking forward to Solheim challenge'

Catriona Matthew believes taking the Women's Open to "iconic" courses has helped grow the major and attract new golfers.

After last year's staging at Royal Troon, Carnoustie will host the 2021 event in August with Germany's Sophia Popov attempting to defend the title.

Matthew won the championship in memorable fashion 12 years ago, just weeks after giving birth.

"I think it is important," the Scot said of the tournament sites.

"The stature of the event has grown over the last 10-15 years just by going to these venues - Carnoustie, Lytham, St Andrews and Troon.

"All iconic links courses that the men's Open have been on and our players have grown up watching."

Now 51, Matthew feels no pressure looking forward to the event, admitting that her best days at majors are probably in the past - although she does enjoy playing at Carnoustie.

"I don't think I have the same pressure on me now as I did 10 years ago when I was looking to win the event," she told BBC Scotland.

"There is not the expectation on me. Last time it was held here I finished fifth so I have some good memories of being here. And obviously I'll have half a mind on the Solheim and the picks."

This is where Matthew's role at the Women's Open differs from everyone else - not just playing but also as assessing who she should select to help her achieve something no other European has done and captain her side to back-to-back wins against the United States in the Solheim Cup.

This year's event being held in Ohio in September.

"It will be the last qualifying event so the team will be rounding into shape," she added. "It's these next few months and the run up to it that you want to see the form of the players and who get's into the team automatically.

"I have six picks and four of them probably pick themselves based on how well they are playing. The last two will come down to the composition of the team and the type of players we are looking for and how well their form is."