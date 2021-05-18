US PGA Championship: Lee Westwood on majors, breakaway league and Olympics

Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood's best finish as the US PGA Championship was tied third in 2009

Lee Westwood says his desire to win majors remains heading into this week's US PGA Championship but admits it would be a "no-brainer" to join a breakaway league if he was offered big money.

The Englishman, 48, arrives at Kiawah Island in good form but is still chasing an elusive first major title.

Leading players have reportedly been offered large contracts to join the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway project.

"I think there are pluses and minuses for everything," said Westwood.

"They've obviously got a lot of money and they've come out and sent a few shockwaves about and people feel threatened. The people that feel threatened are trying to combat it.

"If somebody stood here and offered me £50m to play golf when I'm 48, it's a no-brainer."

Earlier this month, Rory McIlroy described the billion dollar golf super league as a "money grab" and backed the PGA Tour's threat to ban those who sign up.

"You have to get all the facts together, first of all. I can see it from both sides, but I haven't really gone into depth in it," added Westwood, who said he has not had an offer.

The former world number one also spoke about his longevity and was asked why some players begin to fade in their 40s.

"I have worked hard all through my career," said Westwood.

"I'm probably one of the last to leave the range, I just work hard in a different kind of way now, I don't go out and beat as many balls as I once did.

"I don't think at 48 I am going to change much in my golf swing, so I work on my short game, my putting, go in the gym and stretch a lot more, it keeps me moving how I want to move."

Part of Westwood's plan to remain in peak shape will be to not to travel to Tokyo for this summer's delayed Olympic Games.

"I have already pulled out, I have given notice that I am not going to play in the Olympics," he said.

"(There are) many, many reasons, a few family commitments, and I already proved a few weeks ago playing seven in eight weeks is not good for me.

"There are already a lot of tournaments crammed in around there - the Scottish Open, Open Championship - I need a couple of weeks off between there and the FedEx in Memphis and then there's a another week off and I could be playing three FedEx cups events, the PGA another week off and the Ryder Cup.

"I want to be in good shape for all of those and I think going to Japan a week before Memphis with all that going on is a bad idea. I am of an age where I need to make a plan and stick to that moving forward or else my game suffers."

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 17:53

    Who does he think he is.....Vile, just vile. sounds like an uneducated 16 year old

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:58

      Origo replied:
      Who are you referring to, if its Westwood at least he was honest, so you would turn down £50 million to play your trade for a few seasons, somehow doubt it

  • Comment posted by lewismac, today at 17:52

    Oi westwood? Is that all you care about? Chasing the Yankee dollar?

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:56

      Origo replied:
      Another uneducated post, do read the article before envy kicks in

  • Comment posted by jonnyg, today at 17:51

    If I was given the choice of working another 10 years or being paid 10 years salary in one go then no work... I know what I'd choose. Name withheld, age 54 :-)

  • Comment posted by Didzy, today at 17:50

    Oh Lee you've gone down in my estimations, surely you've earnt enough.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 17:49

    The not so Royal but very Ancient, flogged the Open to Sky for an extra 3 million a year, losing millions of viewers and exposure as a direct result. In broadcasting terms the Open is now a tier 3 event. Congratulations Mister Dawson.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 17:46

    Do you really need the money ?

    Money over dignity ?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:41

    It’s £1 million for playing golf and £49 million to keep quiet about their human rights violations.

  • Comment posted by Paul62, today at 17:39

    Currently the champions tour is older players pension, the breakaway could be pension plus for the likes of Lee W. As he says it's a NO brainer. Breakaway from the establishment is always tricky just ask the ESL.

  • Comment posted by Next slide please, today at 17:38

    Disappointed with Lee. Been a lifelong fan of him but come on Lee, money isnt everything!

    Don't sell your soul, stand by the organisation that has helped you make your millions. I'm sure that you already have enough!

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:50

      Origo replied:
      So having read ALL he has said you would turn down £50million, sorry don't believe a word

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 17:38

    Even millionaires put money first. Tragic.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:52

      Origo replied:
      Probably why they are millionaires- jealousy by any chance, another who because they are not in such a position find it offensive.

  • Comment posted by JulianFootprint, today at 17:37

    While I'm 100% dead against the breakaway league and expect it to wither on the vine when they can't pick all the PGA Tour's superstars up in one fell swoop, anyone on here who says they'd turn down a £50m cheque to play golf in the sunshine between the ages of 48 and, say, 53 is fooling only themselves...

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:53

      Origo replied:
      Well said honesty at last as opposed to envy

  • Comment posted by Brett, today at 17:36

    i would think the top 100 players in the world are multi millionaires how
    much money do they need?

  • Comment posted by should of would of could of, today at 17:36

    If I was offered big money to watch people play golf it would be a no-brainer.

    Not for all the money in the world.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 17:35

    How much of our money does he want....?????

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:54

      Origo replied:
      Read the article it's NOT our money

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 17:33

    Seems a shame to follow the big money after a decent top level career, especially when the seniors tours still offer good competition and good earnings. Bernhard Langer is a prime example. I mean does near Billionaire at approx 50 years old Tiger Woods need to sign up to super money league !? Jack Nicholas retired over 30 years ago but still has a £300m nest egg.

  • Comment posted by Living Room TV, today at 17:31

    Greed first Sport second.

  • Comment posted by Ls14, today at 17:31

    Greedy bar steward

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:55

      Origo replied:
      Envious bar steward maybe?

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 17:29

    Age dictated his answer here, make no mistake, if in his prime he would pro tour and wanting things to stay as they are.

