Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed on site each day at Kiawah Island

US PGA Championship Venue: Kiawah Island, Ocean Course Date: 20-23 May

Rory McIlroy says his US PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island in 2012 will not give him an advantage on his return to the course this week.

The Northern Irishman won the second of his four majors by eight shots but has not added to his tally since 2014.

However, McIlroy arrives as favourite after ending a 19-month winless streak at Quail Hollow two weeks ago.

"It's a really tough test, especially when the wind is blowing like this," said the 32-year-old.

"Those last few holes out there are brutal.

"I played great here last time and won my first PGA and my second major, but just because I did that doesn't mean that I'm going to find it any easier this week than anyone else.

"I've maybe got some better memories and better vibes here than most of the other guys do, and that's obviously nice, but not sure it's going to enable me to play any better."

McIlroy says he stepped on to the Ocean Course, on the east coast of the United States, with a "good feeling" nine years ago, despite admitting he was not playing particularly well in the build-up.

"I got off to a good start. I took advantage of the benign conditions on the first day and probably the best round of the week for me was the Friday," he added.

"I think the scoring average that day was 78. I shot 75, which I was delighted with, then obviously played really well over the weekend.

"But it's nine years ago. It seems longer. It seems like there's been a lot of time that's passed, and I feel like I'm a different person and a different player.

"It's a different time of year (the PGA was held in August in 2012). It's probably going to be a different wind than we played in the last time, so it's going to play like a completely different golf course."

A lot has changed for the world number seven since that victory in South Carolina, not least getting married and becoming a father.

"I am in a completely different place in my life, everything has changed really, I feel like a completely different person," he said.

"A lot has changed for the better. I am standing up here probably more confident in myself, happier with where I am in my life, enjoying everything a bit more. It's all good."

One short-term change has been the return of fans at tournaments and up to 10,000 a day will be on site at Kiawah.

"Yeah, love the 'Mashed Potatoes' guys again," laughed Mcllroy. "I don't even care about the stupid comments. I'm just glad that everyone is back here.

"Ever since I was 16 years old I've had thousands of people watch me play golf pretty much every time I teed it up. Playing in that environment for 14, 15 years and then sort of going the complete opposite, it's just different.

"It was like playing practice rounds. It's easy to lose concentration. You want to play in front of people and you want to feel that atmosphere. I feel like that's all a part of tournament golf and competitive sports at the highest level, and I'm happy that it's starting to come back."