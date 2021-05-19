Bryson DeChambeau's caddie uses a rangefinder during a practice round - they will also be in use during tournament play

Bryson DeChambeau plans to "unleash the beast" at the US PGA Championship this week in a bid to tame the longest course in major championship history.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina can play to a maximum 7,876 yards.

DeChambeau, who leads the PGA Tour in driving distance with an average of 322 yards, also warned those who do not hit it long will be in for a "tough week".

"This golf course is a beast," said the US Open champion.

"Hopefully I can unleash the beast, but you never know. I may hit it right or left, I don't know. But I'd say for the most part you have to hit it pretty straight out here, even though I'm hitting it pretty far."

The American says this will be the most difficult challenge he has faced since piling on more than 40lbs of muscle last year to aid his big-hitting approach.

The 27-year-old is also wary of the unpredictable winds coming in off the Atlantic, with 10 oceanside holes.

"With regards to the golf course and the wind, this is the most difficult test since I transformed my body," he said. "The launch conditions when you are hitting it 150, 160, 170 feet in the air, it's not going to go anywhere."

DeChambeau added: "I would say there are holes that you just can't go after. Number four is a great example. For most guys I watched players hitting hybrids and 3-woods in (to the green) all day today, and that's not easy.

"I'm sure the tee boxes will be moved up in certain areas, but for most players out there, if you don't hit it long, it's going to be a tough week, especially hitting a hybrid or four-iron into these greens.

"My length is an advantage, but if I can hit it straight this week in this wind and control the golf ball and control the flight of it, that'll be my biggest advantage."

DeChambeau, a former physics student, has been dubbed 'The Scientist' because of his tinkering with equipment, but he turned his thoughts to extra-terrestrial life and "inter-dimensional travel" during a recent interview.

Asked about his comments, the world number five said: "I love conversing about unique and different topics, not just the game of golf. I have a lot of opinions and view points on things outside of the game and eventually that will become more public.

"For the most part, talking about aliens is kind of cool. We talk about this game so much, it's nice to be able to talk about something different. Being different, I am used to it."

'People are calling me DC'

Collin Morikawa won his first major at the US PGA Championship last year

American Collin Morikawa heads into the week as defending champion after winning his first major at Harding Park last year, but the 24-year-old is not feeling any extra pressure.

"This is the first tournament I have defended since the 2017 Sunnehanna Amateur, I haven't defended any of my college events or PGA Tour wins," he said.

"People came up to me and called me 'DC' and I was like 'I don't know what that means?' It obviously means defending champion.

"I don't feel an extra weight, I feel like people look at you and know you won last year, but in my sense I am here to win and I see these guys every single day, every week, so it really doesn't change much.

"If it was the same exact venue I might feel a little different, but I think everyone is coming here to win and I don't think there is a pressure I need to add to myself because I am doing all my prep work that I normally would - I wouldn't do something different because I am defending."

Meanwhile, world number one Dustin Johnson has given himself a clean bill of health after pulling out of last week's AT&T Byron Nelson with "knee discomfort" related to surgery he had in 2019.

The two-time major winner says he now "feels really good" after doing some rehabilitation work.

"It's definitely on the top of the list of things that I haven't accomplished and something that I really would like to do," he said about winning in South Carolina this week.

"It would be great obviously to do it here in my home state. I've got a lot of friends and family and a lot of support here, so I'm really looking forward to it."

'It is pretty intimidating off the tee'

Built to host the 1991 Ryder Cup, which became known as the 'War by the Shore', Pete Dye's design has 10 oceanside holes, more than any other course in the Northern Hemisphere.

Dye's wife Alice convinced him to raise the course so players could see over the dunes and along the Atlantic coastline, but in doing so exposing it to stronger winds.

"This is a golf course you need to put the ball in play," said Rory McIlroy, who won the US PGA Championship the last time it was hosted at Kiawah Island in 2012.

"Visually, like all Pete Dye courses, it is pretty intimidating off the tee, but then when you get up there you realise you have got quite a bit of room.

"I remember back in '12 I liked it because there are a lot of targets on the horizon you can pick out and focus on, even if you are hitting into a big expanse of fairway, you can pick out TV towers, houses or trees in the distance and that makes it a little easier.

"One of the biggest differences is it is not going to be as easy around the greens - last time in August it was hot, humid, the Paspalum was really strong and dense and lush, so the ball would sit on top, it was so easy to get your little wedge out, clip it, spin it, so I felt around the greens was a lot easier.

"A few of the lies this year are a bit more bare, a touch linksy with the wind and the dry weather."

Nine years ago, with gusts of wind around 30mph, the scoring average in the second round was 78.09, the highest for any round in PGA Championship history, while 14 of the 18 holes played over par for the week.

Players have already had to get accustomed to blustery conditions, marshland waste areas and even alligators during practice rounds, with the resort's Ocean Course 135 yards longer than the record longest mark set by Erin Hills when it hosted the 2017 US Open.

"If the wind blows this way for the rest of the week, it's going to be a battle to just get in the clubhouse," former Masters champion Adam Scott said.

"It is a long course, but the wind... when you stand on 16 and it's 608 yards, it's playing like 750, and it's probably numbers that we'll never hopefully see on golf courses. But that's what it's playing like."

Spain's Jon Rahm wants officials at this week's US PGA Championship to use forward tees for "the sanity" of all the players.

"On the [par-three] 17th I smoked a two-iron to just carry it over the water," he said. "It's extremely difficult. That's all I can say. Any time you have 230 yards into the wind over water into a narrow target, it's just not easy."

The huge sandy areas around the course will not be treated as bunkers, meaning players will be able to ground clubs and take practice swings, while distance-measuring devices are also being permitted for the first time.