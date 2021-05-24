Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lawlor became the first disabled golfer to play in a European Tour event when he competed in the UK Championship at the Belfry last summer

The European Tour has revealed details of four new disability golf tournaments for this summer which will run alongside tour events that include the World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Dundalk man Brendan Lawler, who made his full European Tour debut last year, will host the World Disability Invitational on 31 July and 1 August.

Lawlor, 23, is ranked as the world's fourth best disability golfer.

"I'm so proud to be able to host an event of this calibre," said Lawlor.

The Irishman turned professional in 2019 after signing a deal with pop star Niall Horan's golf management agency Modest Golf.

Lawlor won the European Tour's inaugural Scottish Open disability event played at the Renaissance Club in 2019 but the announcement of this year's four-tournament swing in the UK is a significant development for disability golf.

Courses to have European Tour set-ups

With this summer's first European Disability Golf Association [EDGA] tournament taking place alongside the Wales Open from 24-25 July, 20 players from the world's rankings will compete over the course of four events, which will each comprise of 36 holes.

The courses will have exactly the same sets-up as played by the European Tour's elite with the remaining disability events running alongside the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews on 7-8 August and the English Open at the London Golf Club a week later.

Lawlor and other players with even-numbered rankings will compete in the Wales and Northern Ireland events with those with odd numbers playing in Scotland and The London Club.

The top four players from each group of two tournaments will qualify for the returning EDGA Dubai Finale, to be held alongside the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates on 19-20 November.

"It was only three years ago that I was working with my Dad in the family business and playing golf on the side. I never even dreamed of playing the game for a living, never-mind hosting an event," added Lawlor.

"I owe so much thanks to both the European Tour and Modest! Golf for making this happen.

"The EDGA have been brilliant too but all three groups share my vision that golf is for everyone and I can't wait for us to put on a show to prove it this summer in Northern Ireland."

Lawlor born with bone growth disorder

Lawlor (23), who was born with Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a bone growth disorder that leads to shorter limbs.

By his mid-teens after being taught the game by his beloved grandfather, Lawlor was one of the best juvenile players at Dundalk Golf Club and he went on to represent it in Ireland's premier club competition, the Irish Senior Cup.

Opponents taking on Lawlor in those days were often in for a rude awakening.

"You'd go to events and people would be saying that it was going to be an easy match because I looked different," Lawlor told BBC Sport Northern Ireland in an interview earlier this year.

"Then they would get a big shock when I would beat them on the 14th or 15th [hole]. It sort of took off from there. I was always a confident guy and had belief in my own ability."

The World Invitational being played at Galgorm Castle and Massereene will see 144 European Tour players and 144 women, who are members of the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, competing for equal prizes funds of just over £1m.