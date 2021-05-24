Last updated on .From the section Golf

Spectators enjoy the 2019 Scottish Open

Spectators will be able to attend the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, with "a strictly limited number of tickets" available for each day.

The event on 8-11 July takes place the weekend before the Open Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are among those competing in the 2021 event.

"All tickets for Scotland's national open will be subject to Scottish government health guidelines," said the European Tour.

"[There will be] a comprehensive refund policy in place should spectators not be able to take up their place due to on-going Covid restrictions."

Last year's Scottish Open was delayed until October, with no fans attending.