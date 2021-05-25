Last updated on .From the section Golf

Around 25% of women playing golf had tried it for the first time in 2020

Golf in the UK and Ireland has been told by the R&A to "seize" its chance to build on a surge in participation.

An extra 2.3 million adults played in the UK and Ireland in 2020 despite disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The numbers playing on a nine or 18-hole course in the UK increased by 2.1 million players to 5.2 million - the highest figure recorded this century.

In Ireland, participation also grew markedly, with an increase of 219,000 on-course players to 540,000.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at the R&A, said: "We have seen a real surge in the number of golfers in Great Britain and Ireland.

"This is reflected by the high demand for tee times and clubs reporting a strong interest in membership last year.

"It is vital that golf seizes the opportunity to maintain this heightened interest by offering new and returning golfers compelling reasons to stay within the sport and enjoy it with friends and family."

Research led by the R&A, together with England Golf, Golf Ireland, Scottish Golf and Wales Golf, has highlighted the numbers participating on course and in alternative forms of the sport such as pitch and putt or at driving ranges.

In the UK, the average age of golfers fell by five years to 41. Some 25% of female golfers were new to the sport and tried it for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic.