Former world number four McDowell is now 147th in the rankings

2010 champion Graeme McDowell failed to progress in a two-day US Open qualifier in Dallas after teeing up following the ending of his 10-year exemption.

McDowell, 41, didn't complete his second round at the Dallas Golf Club when it became obvious he wasn't going to earn one of the 10 qualifying spots.

An opening 70 left him level par with four under the final qualifying mark.

German amateur Matthias Schmid and US amateur Matthew Sharpstene led the qualifiers on nine under.

Peru's Luis Fernando Barco claimed the final qualifying spot on four under after winning a 10-man play-off.

McDowell, who was as high as fourth in the world rankings seven months after his US Open win at Pebble Beach, is now ranked 147th after struggling for form since the sport returned following the opening lockdown last year.

Prior to the first lockdown, the Northern Irishman had moved back into the world's top 50 by winning the Saudi International.

His best performance this year is a share of fourth place in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in late March which did not feature players competing that week in the WGC Matchplay event in Texas.

The US Open will take place from 17-20 June at Torrey Pines in California.