Ballymena man Dermot McElroy had to settle for a share of fourth at the Irish Challenge as he finished two behind winner Daan Huizing.

McElroy, 27, went into the final round with a one-stroke lead as he chased a first European Challenge Tour victory.

However, McElroy struggled with his putting on Sunday as he fired a one-over-par 72 at Portmarnock links.

Huizing's closing 67 left him on nine under par as he overcame Spain's Eduard Rousaud in a play-off.

The Spaniard holed a monster putt on the final hole in regulation to force extra-time but a miss from a couple of feet at the first play-off hole handed Huizing, 30, a fourth European Challenge Tour triumph.

Huizing's previous successes on Europe's second-tier tour included a Northern Ireland Open victory at Galgorm Castle in 2013.

Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished one stroke off the pace as McIlroy shared fourth with another Spaniard David Borda, who fired a final-round 65, and Germany's Yannick Paul, who also moved up the field with a 66.

Paul's 66 was matched by McElroy's compatriot Michael Hoey who finished in seventh spot on six under, with Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin, sharing 12th place three further back after a closing 71.

Despite missing out on a first Challenge Tour triumph, McElroy insisted he was pleased with his overall performance over the week.

"I played very well this week, I was especially happy with my overall game," said the 27-year-old, who is currently playing most of his golf on the third-tier EuroPro Tour.

"I'm obviously disappointed not to win because I had a good opportunity, all day, to make a lot of birdies but unfortunately it didn't happen.

"I gave myself plenty of chances but I could not hole a putt out there unfortunately," added McElroy, whose share of fourth spot earned him almost £9,500.

McIlroy bogeyed the sixth to drop back to seven under and he parred every other hole until his sole birdie of the day on 16 but a closing dropped shot ended his title hopes.