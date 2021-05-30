Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gabriella Cowley beat her previous best finish of seventh in 2019

England's Gabriella Cowley recorded a career-best finish at the Italian Open as she came joint second, one shot behind winner Lucie Malchirand.

French amateur Malchirand, 18, ended on seven under par to claim her first victory in just her second Ladies European Tour event.

Cowley, 25, ranked 585th in the world, finished on six under alongside Finland's Ursula Wikstrom.

Scotland's Michele Thomson and Wales' Chloe Williams tied for fourth.

It was also a career best finish for Williams, 26, who is in her second season on the Tour.

"Right now, it's hard to take it all in but tied for second is still a great week and I'll take a lot from it," Cowley said.

"I thought it was my time, but it wasn't," added Cowley, who improved on her seventh place at the Jabra Ladies Open in 2019.

Malchirand finished with two birdies in a row on the last two holes to seal the win.