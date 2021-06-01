Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Open Championship was played for the first time on the Old Course in St Andrews in 1873 and was last held there in 2015

Fans seeking to attend next year's 150th Open Championship can try to access tickets through a ballot that will open next month.

The R&A is anticipating extremely high demand for the historic championship, which will be played at St Andrews from 10-17 July 2022.

It is the first time they have introduced a Wimbledon-style ballot for spectators.

The ticket ballot will run from 1 July until 4 October 2021.

Hospitality deals for the event have been on sale since last year and the R&A says 85% of packages have already been purchased.

It added there will be a balance of allocations to "ensure every generation of fan, from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and local area will be able to attend the celebrations".

Describing the event as "a momentous occasion for golf", R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "We expect exceptional demand.

"The ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world's most revered and renowned sporting events."

Tickets will be £95 per adult on each of the four days of competition, with practice rounds costing between £20 and £50. The programme to provide free tickets for children will continue and there are half-price youth packages for 16-24 year olds.

This year's 149th Open will be played at Royal St George's in Kent next month. Numbers for the championship, which was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic, have yet to be agreed.

Existing ticket holders are waiting to find out whether they will be able to attend the 12-18 July event, although it is hoped galleries of up to 30,000 per day will be allowed at Sandwich.