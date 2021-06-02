Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy is scheduled to play his first event since finishing in a share of 49th place at the US PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is still in The Memorial field in Ohio despite his withdrawal from the pro-am and cancellation of his pre-event news conference.

The PGA Tour said McIlroy's scheduled news conference had been "cancelled" with reports saying that this had been because of "personal reasons".

However, the 32-year-old remains in the PGA Tour's start times for the event.

McIlroy is scheduled to tee up on Thursday alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott at 18:44 BST.

It will be the former world number one's first event since he finished in a share of 49th at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

World number one Dustin Johnson is missing the Ohio event but seven of the top 10 in the rankings are competing - Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, McIlroy and Patrick Reed.