Meadow carded six bogeys and one birdie in her opening round

Stephanie Meadow failed to recover from a slow start as the NI golfer carded a five-over par 76 in the first round of the US Women's Open in San Francisco.

Jordanstown native Meadow, 29, opened with three bogeys in her first five holes before picking up her only birdie of the day at the par-four sixth.

However, she was unable to build on that before dropping a further three shots on the back nine.

Meadow is in the field after coming through a qualifying event in May.

The two-time Curtis Cup player finished on 10-under at that 36-hole qualifier in Arizona but found the going much tougher on a testing Olympic Club layout.

Meadow finished third on her professional debut in the 2014 US Open but failed to make the cut in her three subsequent appearances.

England's Mel Reid set the early pace with an impressive opening four-under 67 that included five birdies and just a single bogey.