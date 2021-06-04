Bad weather restricted McIlroy to just two holes on Thursday

Rory McIlroy will play the majority of his first round at the Memorial Tournament on Friday after weather delays saw him complete just two holes on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman is among 59 of the 120-strong field who were unable to complete their opening round in Ohio.

Collin Morikawa holds the clubhouse lead on six-under par while Ireland's Shane Lowry, one of Thursday's early starters, is three shots back in a tie for seventh having carded a three-under 69.

McIlroy will resume his first round at 12:30 BST on one-over after a bogey at the first. Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are among the other players still to play the majority of their opening round before going again on Friday for their second round at Muirfield Village.

American Morikawa shot seven birdies, including three in the opening three holes, to take the overnight lead with a round of 66.

His compatriot Adam Long is a shot back in second, with Xander Schauffele, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Nick Taylor and Bo Hoag in a four-way tie for third on four-under.