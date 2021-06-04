US Women's Open: Mel Reid falls to sixth at halfway, having led after round one

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mel Reid
England's Mel Reid carded a second round 73 as she fell down the leaderboard
US Women's Open second round leaderboard
-6 Y Saso (Phi), -5 J Lee (Kor), -4 M Khang (US), M Ganne (US) -3 S Feng (Chi)
Selected others: -2 M Reid (Eng), +8 (missed cut) J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), S Meadow (NI), +9 G Hall (Eng), +11 C Hull (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Mel Reid lost her opening round lead at the US Women's Open after carding a two-over 73 on day two.

Reid's opening round 67 had left her with a share of the lead on Thursday, but she now sits joint sixth on the leaderboard at two under par.

Yuka Saso, 19, of the Philippines, has replaced Reid at the top with a one-shot lead after picking up six birdies on her way to a four-under 67.

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee is in second place on five under in San Francisco.

American pair Megan Khang and 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne are a shot back in third - Ganne hitting a 71 having shared the first-day lead with Reid.

Meanwhile, England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (eight over par), Georgia Hall (nine over), Charley Hull (11 over), and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow (eight over) all missed the halfway cut at The Olympic Club.

Speaking after taking the lead, teenager Suso said: "I love playing golf and am just thankful that I'm here.

"The course is not that easy but with my focus, attention and efforts, I think I can do better."

