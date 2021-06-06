Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay wins after play-off with Collin Morikawa

Patrick Cantlay celebrates with his caddie, Matt Minister, on the 18th after winning the Memorial Tournament in 2021
Patrick Cantlay claimed his fifth career win in a play-off at Muirfield Village
Memorial Tournament final leaderboard
-13 P Cantlay (US), C Morikawa (US); -11 S Scheffler (US); -10 B Grace (Rsa); -8 P Reed (US); -6 S Lowry (Irl), M Homa (US), J Walker (US)
Selected others: -4 R Fowler (US), X Schauffele (US); -2 A Scott (Aus); -1 B DeChambeau (US), R McIlroy (NI), J Spieth (US); E D Willett (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Patrick Cantlay won the USPGA Memorial Tournament for the second time in three years after prevailing in a play-off with fellow American Collin Morikawa.

The pair shared the lead coming into the final round after a positive Covid-19 test forced Jon Rahm to withdraw.

Morikawa led by one when Cantlay, 29, birdied the 71st hole to go level on 13 under par before narrowly missing a 26ft putt to win it on the final hole.

But Cantlay made par on the first extra hole to secure his fifth career win.

The world number 15 sank a 14ft birdie putt on the penultimate hole in regulation play, then rolled in a 12ft putt in the play-off. Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Championship winner, was unable to match him from eight feet.

The American pair shot a one-under 71 to stay clear of compatriot Scottie Scheffler, who fired a final round of 70 to finish on 11 under.

Jack Nicklaus founded the tournament in 1976 and the record 18-time major winner was watching at the Muirfield Village course he designed in Ohio.

Rahm held a six-shot lead after the third round but the Spaniard, 26, had to withdraw after being told he had tested positive for Covid-19 as he walked off the 18th green on Saturday.

