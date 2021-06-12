Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire carded three birdies and four bogeys in her second round

Mediheal Championship first-round leaderboard -9 Min Lee (Chn Taipei) -7 M Castren (Fin), L Kim (US). Selected others: -4 L Maguire (Irl), -2 C Hull (Eng); +1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) +1 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire has dropped to five shots behind leader Min Lee after a difficult third round at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

Magire, who led by a stroke after a first-round of seven-under-par 65, had a triple bogey, a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine.

However an eagle on the 18th rescued a two-over-par round of 74, which left the Cavan player on four-under.

Lee of Chinese Taipei leads the tournament on nine-under-par.

After her stunning opening round on Thursday was followed by another solid run in the second round, Maguire sat in second place overnight but a double bogey on the first hole set her charge back.

A birdie on the fifth offered a brief reprieve however a bogey and a triple bogey on the eighth and ninth left her down the leaderboard.

However world number 92 Maguire regrouped on the back nine, with a bogey on the 16th her only dropped shot as she picked up two birdies before a superb eagle on the final hole.

England's Charley Hull struck a one-over third round of 73 to sit in 23rd position on two-under, with compatriots Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff three shots further back on one-over-par.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut by seven shots after carding a 75 that left her on 11 over for the tournament.