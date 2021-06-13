Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell's final round of eight-under-par was the competition's joint-lowest score of the week

European Tour Scandinavian Mixed leaderbaord -17 J Caldwell (NI), -16 A Otaegui (Spa), -15 A Hewson (Eng) Selected others:-11 J Scrivener (Aus), -10 D Drysdale (Sco), -6 H Stenson (Swe) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell hit a superb final round of eight-under-par to win his maiden European Tour event at the Scandinavian Mixed.

Caldwell sunk an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys to play himself into contention with a round of 64.

A stunning approach shot on the 18th, which set up an easy putt for a birdie, tied Caldwell for the lead with Spain's Adrian Otaegui in Sweden.

However Otaegui could only bogey the last to hand Caldwell his maiden title.

Caldwell's charge on the final day meant he ended the inaugural tournament at Vallda Golf Club on 17-under-par, one stroke ahead of Otaegui.

Otaegui had a putt to win on the 18th but charged his birdie attempt four feet past the hole and missed the return putt.

'It's been a dream of mine'

After winning in Gothenburg, an emotional Caldwell said winning on the European Tour had long been a dream of his.

"It's been a dream of mine for a long time. A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come," said the Clandeboye golfer, who was playing his 47th European Tour event.

"In 2009, I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tours over the years; worked as well in a local golf store. It's been a long road but finally I'm here.

"The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy.

"My parents have been with me the whole way so I look forward to talking to them tonight."

England's Alice Hewson needed to eagle the last to force a play-off, but had to settle for a closing round of 69 to finish third in the first event on the European Tour to feature men and women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

Caldwell, who partnered Rory McIlroy in the 2007 Walker Cup, began the day three shots off the lead but covered his first 11 holes in six-under-par and then holed from 40 feet for an eagle on the 14th to move two shots clear.

That lead was short-lived thanks to a combination of his bogey on the 15th and Jason Scrivener making a birdie on the 10th - but a birdie on the 16th took Caldwell back in front.

A bogey on the 17th looked set to prove costly but Caldwell bounced back brilliantly with a superb approach to the last.

The resulting tap-in birdie set the clubhouse target on 17-under-par and although Otaegui swiftly got to that mark with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 16th, his bogey on the last handed Caldwell the title.