Richard Bland is making his second US Open appearance 12 years after his first

England's Richard Bland continued a dream US Open as he surged into the clubhouse lead early in round two.

The 48-year-old world number 115 is playing in the event for only the second time and shot a four-under-par 67 to set the pace on five under.

Bland lost his European Tour card two years ago, but fought back and won his first title in his 478th event in May.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is level par after a 68 at Torrey Pines, while Rory McIlroy (73) is one over.

"I am very proud," Bland told Sky Sports.

"To lead a major is always pretty special. I tied the lead at The Open in 2017 for a hole, so it is nice to have it a bit longer than that."

South African Louis Oosthuizen, who was among 36 players who had to complete their first rounds on Friday morning, followed a bogey-free 67 with a 71 that featured two late birdies to leave him one adrift of Bland.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson mounted a similar charge Bland and his 67 left him two off the pace on three under, alongside world number three Jon Rahm, who carded a 70.

Spaniard Rahm, who led a PGA Tour event earlier in June by six shots, but was forced to withdraw after a positive coronavirus test, may now be able to make amends on a bigger stage.

American Russell Henley, who completed his first round on Thursday to set the overnight clubhouse lead on four under, is among Friday's later starters in California.

Italian Francesco Molinari and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello also have late tee times and finished round one three under par.

Phil Mickelson will start fighting to make the cut on four over as he continues his search for a career Grand Slam and two-time winner Brooks Koepka begins on two under.

Bland takes Mickelson inspiration in fairy-tale round

Richard Bland claimed an emotional first European Tour win in May

Following his emotional British Masters victory, 48-year-old Bland spoke of the inspiration provided by Phil Mickelson's recent US PGA Championship win at the age of 50, before which the American was also ranked 115th in the world.

"For him to go and win a tournament like that - he played the best golf, it wasn't handed to him - was hugely impressive," Bland continued.

"At pretty much 51 years old, that is probably one of the best golfing, sporting achievements of this century."

Bland, who turned professional in 1996, started the day one under after two late bogeys blighted an otherwise impressive round on Thursday, but he marched ahead in round two.

The Staffordshire-born player looked buoyant after two birdies in the first four holes, then his momentum was somewhat halted by two bogeys either side of two more birdies.

Bland is making just his fourth major appearance and at the very least will make the US Open cut for the first time after a nerveless back nine that featured three birdies before a bogey on his 17th.

"This is only my second US Open," Bland explained. "You still have the mentality to not get overly aggressive.

"Maybe I need to be a bit more aggressive when I can be. Right now I'm happy where I am."

Fellow Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton will hope to make a similar charge when they start on one under later on Friday, as will Marcus Armitage when he begins on level par.

McIlroy once had his own US Open fairy-tale - when he won the title aged just 22 - but the San Diego course became a bit of a battleground for the now 32-year-old on Friday.

His was at one point just two off the lead, but three bogeys in a row on the front nine and another three after the turn left him in some danger of missing the cut.

The Northern Irishman regathered himself with two birdies before the close and his two over could provide a solid platform from which to attack over the weekend. Lee Westwood is in similar position after a 72 left him on one over.

DeChambeau recovers, Watson leads American challenge

As a typically challenging US Open course, Torrey Pines got the better of DeChambeau at times on Thursday but the 27-year-old wrestled back some control in the second round.

It looked as if he too may be at risk of missing the cut when he slipped to four over early on, but things picked up and the American holed a welcome eagle on his ninth hole, the 18th.

A birdie straight after suggested DeChambeau was moving in the right direction but he undid his own work with two bogeys before ending on a high as he cut one more shot off his score on the final hole.

Watson - whose last major title came at the 2014 Masters - was the leading American among the early starters and he came to life towards the end of his round with five birdies and two bogeys in his last seven holes.

World number one Dustin Johnson regathered his composure towards the end of a bogey-riddled round but still slipped to two over, while former champion Jordan Spieth sits just inside the projected cut on four over and may have a birdie on the 18th to thank if he makes it to the weekend.