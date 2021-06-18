Rory McIlroy won the US Open in 2011 as a 22-year-old

Rory McIlroy believes a strong finish to a "rollercoaster" second round kept him in contention for a fifth major title in the US Open at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy was within two shots of the lead when he followed an early bogey with back-to-back birdies.

He then bogeyed his next three holes and dropped three more shots in the space of four holes on his back nine.

Birdies on the sixth and ninth rescued a 73 to leave him one over, six shots behind clubhouse leader Richard Bland.

An opening one-under-par 70 had seen the Northern Irishman trail the leaders by three shots after round one.

From hovering dangerously close to the projected halfway cut, the 32-year-old now believes he remains in the running ahead of the weekend's action.

"A bit of a rollercoaster," McIlroy said of his round. "Got off to a good start, made a couple of birdies early on and was under par for the round.

"Then there's a few holes around the turn where I made a couple of mental errors and missed it in the wrong spots, and when you do that around this golf course, it's just really hard to see a par.

"I made a few bogeys, but birdieing two of the last four holes definitely makes me feel better about the round and gives me a nice bit of momentum going into tomorrow.

"Even though Richard Bland's up there at five under, one over is right in it. So, yeah, in for the weekend and still feel like I've got a really good chance."