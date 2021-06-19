The Open to have up to 32,000 fans a day in attendance

Last updated on .From the section Golf

A general view of the 16th hole at the Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent
Royal St George's has hosted The Open 14 times, most recently in 2011

Up to 32,000 fans a day will be allowed to attend The Open Championship at Royal St George's in July.

The tournament, which takes place from 15-18 July, was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government delayed the easing of all remaining Covid-19 measures until 19 July but will allow a "significant" number of fans at the Kent course.

"These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere," said R&A chief Martin Slumbers.

"I would like to acknowledge the support and understanding we have received from the government and public health authorities, fans, players, our patrons and partners, as we have worked through this extremely challenging process."

Up to 10,000 fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues but certain events, like the 149th Open, are being treated as fan pilots as part of the government's Events Research Programme.

