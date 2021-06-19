Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy won his first major title at the 2011 US Open

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau attacked as Richard Bland's challenge faded, with a closely-fought US Open third round setting the scene for a thrilling final day at Torrey Pines.

Louis Oosthuizen holed an incredible 50ft eagle putt on the 18th to take a share of the lead with Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes on five under.

McIlroy, champion in 2011, hit a four-under 67 and is two back, along with defending champion DeChambeau (68).

Bland carded a 77 to end on one over.

Few would want to predict a winner before the final round, with 20 players sitting within five shots of the leaders after Saturday.

McIlroy celebrates anniversary of first US Open title in style

Exactly 10 years to the day after McIlroy's first major win at the 2011 US Open, aged just 22, the Northern Irishman rolled back the years as he gathered momentum.

He pulled back a shot on the 10th, before back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th propelled him further up the leaderboard.

McIlroy fell back slightly after a wayward drive into a hazard led to a bogey on the 15th, but he rallied to birdie the par-five 18th and put himself firmly in the mix.

"It's the best I've played all week," he told Sky Sports. "I stayed really patient and I feel like that patience was rewarded on the back nine."

McIlroy added that another US Open title would "mean an awful lot" to him, saying he was "just so happy" to have given himself another chance.

"It's felt like a while since I've had a chance to win a major championship going into the Sunday," he continued.

"It's not going to be quite as easy as it was 10 years ago but my game feels good and I'll try to do the same again."

Earlier, Ian Poulter sent a reminder to European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington that he is still around with a three-under 68 to end the day on level par.

England's Paul Casey is also level after a birdie on the 18th finished off an excellent 67.

