Leona Maguire finished on 23 under in the Meijer Classic on Sunday

Ireland's in-form Leona Maguire has said she is starting to feel like she belongs on the LPGA Tour going into this week's Women's PGA Championship.

The Cavan golfer goes into the third of five majors in 2021 having risen to a career-high 63 in the world rankings.

She fell just short of securing her first Tour win on Sunday when she lost by two shots to Nelly Korda in the Meijer Classic in Michigan.

"It's a huge confidence boost," Maguire told the LPGA website.

"I'm really starting to feel like I belong out here. Even though it's still my rookie year, I'm feeling more and more comfortable every week.

"This week is going to be huge heading into a major. I knew I was playing some great golf. All in all, my game is in really good shape and I feel like this was really good preparation heading into a major week."

Play gets under way in the Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Thursday, with defending champion Kim Sei-young, former tournament winner Brooke Henderson and seven-time LPGA winner Ko Jin-young among the field.

The past 10 majors have been won by 10 different players, including first-time winners Patty Tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration) and Yuka Saso (US Women's Open) doing it this year.

Maguire's performance at the weekend followed her finishing tied for ninth the week before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California, and came after she finished tied for second at the Lotte Championship in April.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, who is likely to join Maguire in the Ireland women's golf team for the Olympics, is also among the field in Georgia.