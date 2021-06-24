Last updated on .From the section Golf

US Open champion Jon Rahm makes his Scottish Open debut next month

Rory McIlroy has followed new US Open champion Jon Rahm in confirming he will play next month's Scottish Open.

The pair, along with fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, join Xander Schauffele as five of the world's top 10 compete at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

McIlroy skipped the 2020 Scottish Open, which was delayed until October because of Covid-19 and held without fans.

A "strictly limited number" can attend the 8-11 July tournament.

Spaniard Rahm, who rose to world number one after winning his first major in the US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, makes his Scottish Open debut.

Also confirmed in the world-class field are Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and 2018 Ryder Cup stars Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson.

Fleetwood lost in a play-off last year as English compatriot Aaron Rai took the title for the biggest win of his career.

The Scottish Open takes place the week before The Open Championship, which this year is being staged at Royal St George's in Kent.