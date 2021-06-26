Last updated on .From the section Golf

Salas, left, started the day one shot behind Korda, right

Women's PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -15 L Salas (US), N Korda (US); -10 P Tavatanakit (Tha), G Molinaro (Ita), C Boutier (Fra); Selected others: -3 C Hull (Eng), L Maguire (Ire); -2 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Americans Lizette Salas and Nelly Korda share the lead going into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta.

Salas, 31, birdied six of the first eight holes for a third five-under-par 67 in a row to join Korda at the top of the leaderboard on 15 under.

Korda, 22, carded a 68, while Thai ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit's 65 leaves her five shots back.

Ireland's Leona Maguire and England's Charley Hull are 12 shots off the pace.

Italy's Giulia Molinaro and France's Celine Boutier are alongside Tavatanakit on 10 under.

Should either of Salas or Korda hold on for victory on Sunday, they would clinch a first major title of their career.

Korda has finished in the top three of a major three times, including at the 2019 Women's PGA Championship.

'Good momentum for tomorrow' - what they said

"I'm really proud of myself for how I started and how I maintained that confidence throughout the round even though putts weren't dropping," Salas said following her round.

"I was embracing it. I was greeting some fans and just enjoying the moment. It's been a while since I've done that. I got off to a really hot start, and I didn't realize I shot 30 until I signed my scorecard. I think it's good momentum going into tomorrow."

But Korda feels a tricky course could still spring a final-day surprise: "Lizette was rolling in some nice ones today, and I told myself, I've got to hit it close to even keep up with her," she said.

"There's still 18 more holes, and there's a lot of water in play here, and there's a lot of really difficult tee shots I would say on this golf course that if you just miss it by a little, you're in the water.

"Anything can happen. Someone from behind can come and shoot a really low score. You just never know with golf, and that's the beauty of it."