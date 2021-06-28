Last updated on .From the section Golf

English also won January's Sentry Tournament of Champions after a play-off

Travelers Championship final leaderboard -13 H English (US), K Hickok (US) English wins on eighth play-off hole ; -12 M Leishman (Aus); -11 A Ancer (Mex) Selected others: -10 B Kopeka (US); -7 S Power (Ire), B Watson (US); -6 Z Johnson (US), P Reed (US), D Johnson (US); -4 J Rose (Eng), I Poulter (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -3 T Lewis (US); -1 P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

Harris English holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole of a play-off to beat fellow American Kramer Hickok and win the Travelers Championship.

The pair finished on 13 under after Hickok birdied the 18th and they then went on to par the first seven holes in the play-off in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Harris, 31, broke the deadlock to win his fourth PGA Tour title.

"This was awesome. The fans were keeping us in it. Hats off to Kramer. What a competitor," said English.

"We were grinding out there, making those six and seven-footers. That was incredible. What an experience. The fans are always awesome here. I'm glad we gave them a good little show."

The pair fought it out after two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson dropped out of contention after closing with four bogeys and a double bogey.

Both men had chances to win. English missed a birdie putt at the sixth extra hole, while Hickok, who was chasing a first PGA Tour title, did the same at the following hole.

But at the eighth time of asking, Hickok two-putted from 22 feet and English ended the longest Tour play-off in nine years.

"It wasn't pretty but we had quite a fight," said English, who finished third at last week's US Open. "It's validation for me. I've been doing the right stuff and I came in this week with a lot of confidence. It was nice to finish it off."

Hickok added: "It was just a hard-fought battle. He battled so hard. There were times I put him in a tough spot, he put me in a tough spot, and he came out on top and he's a true champion.

"It was just a tremendous day. It was a privilege. I'm just going to draw on this going forward in my career and hopefully learn a lot from it."

The longest play-off in PGA history was ended by darkness after 11 holes at the 1949 Motor City Open with Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum declared joint champions.