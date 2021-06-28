McDowell won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach

Graeme McDowell says it would be "a huge dream come true" to captain the European Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor in County Limerick in 2027.

The Northern Irishman was part of four successive Europe Ryder Cup teams from 2008 to 2014 and holed the winning putt at Celtic Manor in the 2010 event.

McDowell was vice-captain for the 2018 victory in France under Thomas Bjorn.

He is one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains for this year's contest at Whistling Straits in September.

"I'll be 48 by then but there are a lot of good players my age stacking up and there's going to be a queue of guys looking for captaincies over the next 10 years," said McDowell of the possibility of captaining the team on Irish soil.

"I hope I get the opportunity one day but in the meantime I'll continue to gain experience and an understanding of what it takes to lead a European team.

"I learnt a huge amount in 2018 and to be part of Padraig Harrington's support staff, representing Europe in that capacity, is a huge honour.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, I'd dearly love to play another one, there's nothing quite like it but the next best thing is being a captain or a vice-captain."

More immediately, McDowell is hoping to put a disappointing run of form behind him when he competes in this week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny.

The 41-year-old has dropped to 167 in the world rankings after missing 12 cuts at the last 15 tournaments he has taken part in.

'It's been a grind'

"After the break last year because of Covid I didn't get any momentum going at all and before I knew it five or six months had gone by and I wasn't playing well," explained the 2010 US Open winner.

"I missed the crowds - the vibe, the atmosphere they produce. I'm one of those players that feeds off that and I need that for my psyche on the golf course.

"It's been a grind these past 12 months - very difficult - but I'm continuing to work hard, trying to get back to doing some simple basics better.

"I'm excited for these two weeks at the Irish and Scottish Opens and trying to get some confidence and momentum going again.

"The Irish Open is a special tournament and it was a tough decision last year not to come over and play. A great field has been assembled and Mount Juliet is a fantastic track."

McDowell was a vice-captain as Europe beat USA at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018

'Heading in the right direction'

McDowell has the added incentive of trying to book a place at July's Open Championship at Royal St George's over the next two weeks and has resolved to "not put too much pressure on himself".

"I feel I've been playing better these last few months and I want to try and close out my career strongly. I don't just want to disappear into the sunset.

"I feel fit, I feel well and believe I still have the capabilities to compete.

"I'd love the chance to compete in some majors and have the opportunity to win another one so hopefully I can make it a three-week trip and add the Open Championship to my schedule.

"The way I played the last two years is not the way I want to go out. I want to get my game back in a competitive shape and give myself chances to win tournaments again.

"Missing cuts and getting frustrated is not the way I want to play golf but I feel things are starting to head in the right direction."

Another Open at Royal Portrush

McDowell adds that he "gets guys queuing up in the locker room to tell him how much they loved the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush".

The 11-times European Tour winner is anticipating that the tournament will return to the north coast links course within the next four of five years - possibly as early as 2025.

"I think we learnt a lot from the course set-up and we'll maybe see a course with a little bit sharper teeth next time.

"Royal Portrush wasn't maybe able to capitalise on hosting The Open the way it might have because of Covid and the travel restrictions so it would be amazing to get it back there."