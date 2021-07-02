Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire kitted out in Ireland colours after named named in the team for Tokyo

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow have been named as the Ireland women's representatives for the Olympic Games.

Maguire, from Cavan, and Jordanstown player Meadow both competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"To represent Ireland on the stage like that is an incredible honour - I'm really looking forward to Tokyo," said Maguire, who is ranked 63rd in the world.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were confirmed as the men's pair last month.

Maguire joined the LPGA Tour as a rookie last year and has climbed up the rankings with second-placed finishes at the Lotte Championship and Meijer LPGA Classic so far in 2021.

She finished tied 21st overall in Rio as the leading amateur while Meadow was joint 31st.

Rio was one of the best experiences I've ever had," added the 26-year-old.

"It will be my first time in Japan, and hopefully I can take the experiences that I had in Rio and build on it.

"In Rio I played well, but I think I was caught up in the experience of it, and was happy to be there. But I'm a little more dialled in for Tokyo, and I'm trying to finish as high up that leader board as I can."