US Open champion Jon Rahm is among four of the world's top five competing at the Renaissance Club

Spectators are back, and so are a swarm of the world's best players.

The Scottish Open's return to its traditional July slot this week offers a mouth-watering test of links golf the week before The Open Championship.

With the Renaissance Club in East Lothian playing host for a third straight year, the prestigious European Tour event is primed for a compelling four days.

Fans make welcome return

Having been shifted to October last year, the Scottish Open was one of the biggest sporting events held in the country since lockdown.

However, as Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter remarked, there was a "buzz" missing. Plans to have 650 spectators per day had to be scrapped amid a tightening of restrictions.

And the infamous Scottish weather helped dampen the occasion further, as bucketing rain and strong winds lashed the course. Poulter described the "brutally tough" conditions as the worst he had seen in 21 years.

Nine months on, spectators are permitted. Organisers have not disclosed the number, saying only it's a "strictly limited" crowd, but as other sports such as football have proved, a partially full event is much preferable to an empty one.

Among those in attendance will be key frontline workers, with a percentage of tickets donated to recognise their efforts during the pandemic.

Stacked field & home hero add lustre

There will be no shortage of superstars on the other side of the ropes for spectators to follow.

Last year's runner-up Tommy Fleetwood - beaten in a play-off as fellow Englishman Aaron Rai claimed the biggest win of his career - was the highest ranked player in the October line-up at world number 17.

Fleetwood, now ranked 33rd, is back this week and joined by some serious competition in a markedly stacked field. When Rory McIlroy jotted down his name as the final entrant, it meant half of the world's top 10 were bound for East Lothian.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is always a popular figure in his home Open

In fact, Dustin Johnson is the only player in the top five not there. Current number one and recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm joins fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, as well as Xander Schauffele. Tyrrell Hutton, one spot outside the top 10, is another coup.

It's not all about the PGA Tour heavyweights, though. There are high-calibre Ryder Cup alumni such as Lee Westwood, Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari and current captain Padraig Harrington.

But the biggest cheers will be reserved for a modest 24-year-old from Oban. Robert MacIntyre, Scotland's next great hope, is assured a hero's welcome and can't wait to get started after Covid protocols ruled him out of the Irish Open.

Ideal warm-up for The Open

A key factor in attracting the big names is the Scottish Open's place in the calendar and links layout. With The Open looming at Royal St George's next week, the Renaissance Club provides ideal preparation.

After The Open was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, the two-year wait for Ireland's Shane Lowry to defend the Claret Jug has heightened anticipation.

A testing links layout is a big draw in the run-up to the only major on British soil, shown by the significantly weaker field at last week's Irish Open on the parkland Mount Juliet course.

McIlroy for one is glad to end his links exile after a disappointing 59th place finish in Ireland, admitting he has to work "pretty hard" on his game.

"I'm happy that I added the Scottish Open just to get a feel for some links golf," said McIlroy on Sunday. "I haven't played a links course in nearly two years. It will be nice to get familiar with it again."

But the Scottish Open is no mere warm-up. As one of four Rolex Series events on the 2021 European Tour it offers an enhanced prize fund of £5.8m, with just shy of £1m for the winner.

And with Ryder Cup qualification points at stake and performances under scrutiny prior to the biennial battle with the USA in September, the on-course spectators and TV viewers are in for a treat.