Davis picked up three shots over his last two holes in regulation play

Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard -18 C Davis (Aus), T Merritt (US), J Niemann (Chi) - Davis wins at 5th extra hole ; -17 H Lebioda (US) A Noren (Swe); -16 B Watson (US), B Hagy (US) Selected others: -15 S Power (Ire); -13 J Day (Aus), K Bradley (US); -11 T Lewis (Eng); -10 P Reed (US), R Fowler (US); -8 R Knox (Sco); -5 D Willett (Eng); -3 P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

Australian Cam Davis claimed his first PGA Tour win after a three-way play-off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The 26-year-old got the better of American Troy Merritt and Chile's Joaquin Niemann after the trio had finished on 18 under after 72 holes.

Niemann bogeyed the first play-off hole which left Merritt and Davis to battle it out.

And Davis held his nerve to win at the fifth extra hole.

He had picked up three shots over his final two holes in regulation play to move into contention for the title.

Sweden's Alex Noren had taken the clubhouse lead on 17 under after a superb eight-under 64, but he finished one shot off the play-off.

England's Tom Lewis had been challenging after three rounds, but his final-round 72 left him 11 under and tied for 25th.