McIlroy reacts after one of his errant drives at the Irish open at Mount Juliet

Rory McIlroy says he needs to work hard on his game as he continues his preparation for The Open at Royal St George's by playing in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club this week.

McIlroy failed to contend at the Irish Open as he finished 17 shots behind winner Lucas Herbert in a tie for 59th.

Some errant driving proved particularly costly for the four-time major winner.

"I might need to hit more irons off the the tees to give myself a chance to make some birdies," explained McIlroy.

"It's not usually how I play but it might help me avoid the big scores at some holes," added the Northern Irishman, who posted three double bogeys during his final two rounds.

"Over the weekend I didn't get the ball in play as much as I needed to. The driver cost me a few shots. That was really it.

"I feel like the rest of my game is pretty good. I just need to get the ball in play more - if I get it on the fairway I can play good iron shots and give myself chances for birdies."

McIlroy briefly flirted with the upper echelons of the leaderboard at the Irish Open on Friday as a five-under-par 67 at Mount Juliet moved him to within striking distance of the pacesetters but subsequent rounds of 73 and 74 put pay to his chances.

"I struggled for three days, played pretty nicely on Friday, but over the weekend didn't get the ball in play as much as I needed to. I felt like I was scrambling a lot this week."

'Getting familiar with links golf again'

McIlroy's participation in the Scottish Open in East Lothian was only confirmed in late June after the now world number 11 finished in an encouraging joint seventh place at the US Open at Torrey Pines.

The Northern Irishman skipped the 2020 Scottish Open, which was delayed until October because of Covid-19 and held without fans.

"I'm happy I added the Scottish Open to my schedule just to get a feel for some links golf," outlined McIlroy.

"I haven't played a links course in almost two years so it'll be nice to get back on a links and get familiar with it again.

"I don't feel as good about where I'm at compared to after the US Open but I've got another week to get ready and prepare.

"I want to play well in Scotland and have a chance to win. There's no better way to prepare for a major championship than being in contention in a tournament the week before.

"I need to work pretty hard on my game over the next few days before heading to the Scottish Open."

Lowry 'confidence boost' for Open

Shane Lowry recovered from 'a frustrating first few days' to post a final-round 66

In contrast to McIlroy, defending Open champion Shane Lowry ended his 'home' championship strongly on Sunday as a closing 66 elevated him to nine under and a tie for 23rd.

"It was an easy six under and could have been even better so it's a nice boost to the confidence. I'll have a week off now before I go to St George's," said Lowry.

"I'm excited, it'll be nice. I'm going there to defend, to play good golf and finish as high up as I can. Hopefully I play well enough to have a chance.

"Everything that goes with defending an Open is going to be there. That'll be new to me but I think I'll be fine.

"I'll just go there, be myself and play my own game, treat it like any other week and enjoy it as it's not often you get to defend a major championship.