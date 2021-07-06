Last updated on .From the section Golf

The quartet of (left to right) Paul Casey, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Tommy Fleetwood and Mel Reid have all previously represented Europe in Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup events

Paul Casey, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Tommy Fleetwood and Mel Reid will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games after being named in the Team GB squad.

They will look to emulate fellow Briton Justin Rose, who won gold at Rio 2016 to become golf's first Olympic champion since 1904.

Team leader Nigel Edwards said the quartet "are relishing" the chance to continue golf's "Olympic renaissance".

Both the men's and women's events take place in the city of Kawagoe.

Casey and Fleetwood will compete in the men's tournament tournament starting on 29 July, with Ewart Shadoff and Reid in action from 4 August.

Reid, who won her first LPGA Tour title at the Shoprite Classic in New Jersey last year, and 2017 British Open runner-up Ewart Shadoff, have both represented Europe three times in the Solheim Cup.

Casey, the highest ranked player in the Team GB squad at 20th in the world, won his 15th European Tour title earlier this year with victory in the Dubai Desert Classic.

Five-time European Tour winner Fleetwood was crowned European number one in 2017, beating Olympic champion Rose.