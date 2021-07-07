Last updated on .From the section Golf

Angel Cabrera is the only Argentine golfer to have won the Masters after his victory in 2009

Former Masters and US Open champion Angel Cabrera has been sentenced to two years in prison in his native Argentina for assaulting a former girlfriend.

Cabrera, 51, was convicted in the province of Cordoba for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer has said he will appeal.

He began serving his sentence immediately after the verdict.

During the trial Torres Mana, 37, described incidents of violence against her that were confirmed by witnesses. Video from security cameras also showed Cabrera threatening her.

Cabrera was extradited last month from a prison in Brazil to face the charges in his native country and had been jailed since January.

He won the 2007 US Open at Oakmont by one shot over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk and collected his other major win at the Masters in 2009 when he defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a play-off.

Overall, Cabrera had three PGA Tour wins with the other coming in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic.