Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a third-round 67 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick

Scottish Open: third round -14 T Detry (Bel), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 J Rahm (Spa); -12 L Herbert (Aus); -11 M Lee (Aus), W Ormsby (Aus), S Scheffler (USA); -10 A Bjork (Swe), P Harrington (Ire), D Law (Sco), A Otaegui (Spa), R Palmer (USA), V Perez (Fra), R Ramsay (Sco), X Schauffele (USA), L Westwood (Eng). Selected others: -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco), I Poulter (Eng), J Senior (Eng), J Thomas (USA); -6 E Molinari (Ita); -5 C Morikawa (USA); E F Molinari (Ita).

Matthew Fitzpatrick hopes to watch England win Euro 2020 at Wembley as the Scottish Open champion.

Fitzpatrick shares the lead with Thomas Detry on 14 under par after a third-round 67 at The Renaissance Club, a shot clear of US Open winner Jon Rahm.

The 26-year-old faces a last-minute dash south on Sunday to watch England take on Italy in the final with his brother and friends.

"I have to try. Even if it's just for the second half, I'll get in," he said.

"My mates will be there. My brother and three of my pals and I'll just join up with them. I'm going to go on a plane, then a car and it'll drop me off.

"The funny thing is that, deep down, I just knew it was going to happen. But it does show me that, in a way, you have to go out there and not care. Every time something hasn't gone my way I'm genuinely thinking, 'Oh well, I've got more chance of getting there'.

"I think it just shows that, in my personal attitude, I have to be more like that."

Australia's Lucas Herbert, who won the Irish Open last week, was two shots off the pace following an eagle, birdie, birdie finish to his 64, but Lee Westwood fell four strokes back after two double bogeys in the space of three holes.

Rahm shared the halfway lead with Detry and Jack Senior, but three-putted the first and third to fall four shots off the pace before recovering superbly with five birdies in the space of eight holes from the sixth.

The 26-year-old Spaniard then missed from a matter of inches on the par-five 16th.

"It was not my day on the greens," he said. "Ball-striking was great but I left three or four shots out there and some of them should have been an obvious make.

"It's easy to blame the conditions or the greens but the truth is I missed them. It is unfortunate that it's been happening quite a bit the last few days. I'm usually very, very solid inside five feet. It's definitely unusual.

"But I'm making it up with a couple of other longer putts and hitting really, really good shots out there. My iron play was exceptional and it was great off the tee. Hopefully I can keep that going tomorrow and clean up the little mistakes and come out on top."